Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and other critical stakeholders led by Abia Governor Alex Otti have started moves to recreate the party.

The spokesman, Peter Obi Media Outreach, Yunusa Tanko said this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement said the meeting at Umuahia, Abia State capital was aimed at ending the crisis in the party “since the controversial National Convention held in a hotel room in Nnewi, Anambra State by the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC.”

According to the statement, the only Governor on the platform of the party Otti and the National leader, Obi “decided to take the bull by the horn by summoning an enlarged National Executive Committee, NEC of the party in Umuahia where a far reaching decision was made to give direction to the party.”

Advertisement

The statement reads:: “After exhaustive deliberations on how to move the party forward, former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman was nominated to head an interim National Working Committee, NWC with a 90-day mandate to organize congresses at all levels of the party including a National Convention to elect substantive officers of the party.