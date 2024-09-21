Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.

Advertisement

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election so far.

He gave his assessment of the election moments after casting his vote in Unit 19, Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area.

He was greeted by a crowd of voters who had been enduring the rain for hours while waiting in line to vote.

Governor Obaseki sounded critical about the actions of some security agents but he was optimistic that the exercise would continue peacefully across the state until results are collated and announced.