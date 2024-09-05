Senior citizens of Nigeria including the former president chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the former vice president Yemi Osinbanjo were in Katsina to condole the government and the Yaradua family over the death of Hajia Dada Musa Yar’Adua.

The dignitaries were received by the state governor and later led to the family house at Yar’Adua quarters in Katsina metropolitan area.

Others include the former vice president Namadi Sambo, the governors of Borno, Umara Zulum and his Kano counterpart Abba Yusuf among others.

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo said he has very close ties with the family and described late Hajia Dada as a mother that can never be forgotten.