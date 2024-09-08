The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.

Advertisement

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has warned corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys, especially at night, to ensure their safety.

Brigadier General Ahmed made this statement during his visit to Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The visit is part of his tour of NYSC orientation camps across the country.

He said Efforts are underway to review corps members’ allowances following the adjustment of the national minimum wage.

Advertisement

According to him Discussions between NYSC officials and federal government representatives have begun.

He also emphasized the importance of security consciousness and encouraged corps members to learn skills through the SAED program to become self-employed.

The DG further disclose that NYSC collaborates with financial institutions to provide corps members with access to loans to start businesses.