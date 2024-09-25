The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed, is advocating for improved skills acquisition training for youths and young officers as a means of reducing social unrest and boosting economic stability.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation lecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna on Wednesday, he emphasised the NYSC’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme as a key tool for national security and development.

He explained that it also promotes national unity by placing Corps Members across diverse regions, encouraging job creation, innovation, and self-reliance.