The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Yusha’u Ahmed has reassured corps members in Edo State of their safety throughout the election.

The DG addressed the security of ad-hoc staff while monitoring the poll in Benin City.

He expressed confidence in the strategies of security agencies to prevent violence or loss of life.

Advertisement

On their part, the NYSC says its members will maintain neutrality in the discharge of their election duties.