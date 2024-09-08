The National youth service Corp in Ekiti State has appealed to the Senate committee on youth development and citizens engagement to come to its rescue and make the state’s orientation camp habitable to prospective Corps members.

The call was made when the Senate committee headed by Senator Yemi Adaramodu paid a courtesy visit to the camp at the weekend.

The coordinator of NYSC in Ekiti State, Abdullahi Riko decried the lack of basic amenities in the camp which includes a lecture hall, functional health center among others.

In his response, the chairman of the committee, Sen Yemi Adaramodu assured the prospective Corp members of his determination to make the camp better. He said some of the pressing challenges will be immediately addressed while others has to be included in the federal government appropriation bill.

The commissioner for youth development in Ekiti State, Adeola Gold advised the Corps members to be of good conduct and utilize the numerous opportunities presented by the NYSC to better their lives.

