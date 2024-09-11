The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has raided another illegal facility used for the storage of petroleum products in Rivers State.

The new Commandant, Joachim Okafor, paraded the exhibits immediately after his inaugural briefing of personnel at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Officers are parade to welcome the state commandant as he officially resumes at his new duty post.

Commandant Okafor was barely one week into his new posting before seeing the signs that his work in Rivers State might be more challenging than he thought.

After addressing his men, he inspected an illegal dump site in the Etche Local Government Area containing an unspecified quantity of crude oil.

Joachim Okafor is the 4th NSCDC commandant in Rivers State in the less than three years.

His predecessors also made promises to tackle illegal oil bunkering.

They tried their best, but eventually, their successors all inherited the same challenge.

So the public is waiting to see if the new man at the top is here to break the cycle or continue the tradition of a regular change of leadership at the state command.