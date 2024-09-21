The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will be handing over a suspect of cyber crime for prosecution.

Operatives of the Command arrested the suspect at a hotel in the Wuse District after attempting to rob a call girl in what was suspected to be a ritualist action.

The suspect says he met his victim on an online adult dating site.

He invited the girl over to his hotel room in the Wuse District of Abuja.

Rather than having sex with his victim, the suspect tied her up, got access to her bank account through her phone.

The victim narrates her ordeal.

The Commandant of the Civil Defence Corps says investigations reveal several other girls have fallen victim to the suspect.