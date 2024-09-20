The Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Umar Mohammed, has ordered the deployment of over 3,000 personnel across the 16 local government areas of the state ahead of Saturday’s council election.

Dr. Umar disclosed that the personnel were drawn from the State Command, Area Commands, and Divisional Offices in all 16 Local Government Areas and they will man various polling units and synchronize efforts with other sister security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.

“Our primary responsibility is to create an environment where the local government election can be conducted peacefully, free from violence, intimidation, ballot snatching, and any other disruptive actions,” he stated.

He emphasized that the NSCDC will not tolerate any form of political thuggery, violence or hooliganism.

” Any action aimed at disrupting the electoral process will be met with immediate and decisive action”.

“The personnel have been thoroughly briefed and will collaborate with other sister security agencies at the polling units. Special forces, such as Operation Harmony, the Counter-Terrorism Unit, and the Female Squad, will be patrolling the state to enhance security”, he added.

In addition, officers from the Anti-Vandal Unit and the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department will be deployed to monitor and protect government assets, ensuring they are not targeted by vandals during the election.

Commandant Umar appealed to political parties and citizens to cooperate fully with security agencies and avoid any action that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the election.

