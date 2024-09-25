Operatives of NSCDC Akwa Ibom State Command have arrested five suspects for vandalising power installations including high tension cables, transformers and armoured cables in Mpat Enin LGA Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The culprits were apprehended with the assistance of the local people while cutting the High Tension Cables along the boundary between Ikot Obio Ekpong and Ikot Ekong village.

The command revealed that the suspects also vandalised electricity infrastructure in Atanuk village, which is adjoining the two impacted villages.

According to the operatives, the suspect, Uchenna Mmaduka Uguru, is the buyer of the stolen cables. Emmanuel Monday Sampson, Victor Sunday Sampson, and Kingsley Udo Umoren vandalized the cables, which are carried by Joseph Emmanuel on his bike.

The suspects who admitted to the crime detail their methods of operation.

Items recovered include: three (4) wraps of high tension cables vandalised from different points and a motorcycle used for the criminal operation.

Commandant of the NSCDC, Bashar Kefas Hussaini decried the increasing rate of vandalism of public properties especially power/electric installations .

Mr. Hussaini said he is committed to tackling the menace headlong and make Akwa Ibom State uncomfortable for vandals and criminal elements.

He called on citizens, community leaders, youths, and residents to partner with the Corps in timely dissemination of information of criminal activities in their localities

