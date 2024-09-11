Disrupting terrorism financing is crucial in curbing their ability to recruit, train and carry out attacks.

This is coming from the National Security Adviser and the Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre who are taking steps to strengthen the ability of government agencies to track and curb terrorism financing.

Terrorism financing in Nigeria is a significant security issue that fuels the activities of insurgent groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Reports indicate that the groups receive funding through various means, including local and international sources, which enable them to sustain their operation.

Efforts to combat terrorism financing have yielded marginal results.

This forum is one of such efforts to strengthen the ability of government agencies to track and curb terrorism financing.

The efforts involve multiple strategies, including financial intelligence, sanctions, and international cooperation.

Amid the efforts are challenges which include ensuring due process and avoiding prolonged detention without trial.

