A notorious thug, Abba Burakita, known for terrorizing residents of Kano State, has died days after being arrested for leading a phone-snatching raid.

TVC News reports that Mr. Burakita passed away at Murtala Specialist Hospital in Kano City, where he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained during his arrest.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed Burakita’s death to newsmen on Monday.

Burakita, a notorious leader of a criminal gang that terrorized the Dorayi area of Kano City, was apprehended on Friday along Race Course Road, near the Kano Government House.

It was reported that Mr. Burakita and his gang members ambushed women, snatching their mobile phones and stealing motorcycles from other residents.

The gang reportedly took advantage of a Polo tournament held at the Race Course to commit their crimes.

According to witnesses, some courageous residents confronted the thugs, overpowering them and causing fractures to Mr. Burakita’s legs.

The hoodlum was subsequently arrested by police officers who were called to the scene.