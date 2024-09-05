In the recent Buni Yadi attack by suspected boko Haram fighters in Yobe state, one of the vigilant member was severely injured during fire fight with the insurgents.

The injured victim is currently receiving medical attention at the Buni Yadi specialists hospital.

According to information available, no life was loss during the invasion of the insurgents into the Buni Yadi town.

In a gun battle with the military and other sister security agencies, the attack was thwarted, which made the insurgents to retreat into the bush for safety.

Normalcy has returned to Buni Yadi as residents go about their business activities, while the area where the attack took place is condoned off by security operatives at the time of filling this report.

