The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has sensitised the people of Edo State on why they should beware of the rising level of the Niger trough in that area.

The Agency’s flood sensitisation evaluation team who arrived the community on Friday observed that the river Bank has moved more than fifty meters inwards towards the community market within the last 18 days.

The engagement began with a visit to the traditional ruler of the community, Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, HRM George Oshiapi Egabor who praised NOA for its consistent messages on the coming flood. He expressed gratitude for the NOA’s efforts, recognizing the sensitization program as a timely initiative in light of recurring flood issues. He promised to support the agency’s efforts.

The team led by Alhaji Nura Kobi, the Director of Planning, Research and Strategy conveyed the message from the Director General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and discussed the purpose of their visit: to raise awareness about environmental safety, particularly concerning flood risks.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, the NOA team visited the riverine areas to educate residents on precautionary measures to mitigate flood risks. The engagement aimed to ensure that communities are better prepared and informed in the event of future flooding.

Alh. Sedenu Mohammed, Head of Social Services in Etsako Central Devlopment Area reported that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had visited the community shortly before NOA’s arrival, providing essential advice to residents. He noted that there had been no casualties reported due to flooding so far.

Mohammed mentioned that some immigrants from Benue State, residing in the community, expressed willingness to relocate if the government provides suitable alternatives.

This proactive approach by the NOA highlights the importance of community engagement in disaster preparedness and response efforts.