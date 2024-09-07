The Minister of State Education , Yusuf Tanko Sununu has assured Nigerians that there is no age restriction for sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC)

He clarified that contrary to reports on minimum age of eighteen years , the Federal Government only restricted the age for sitting for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and entry into the University to Eighteen years starting from 2025.

This was disclosed at 2024 World Literacy Day press conference in Abuja .

Advertisement

He explained that, while the National Policy on Education describes the academic progression of pupils from primary to secondary school, there is no reference of an age limit for WAEC or NECO exams.

The policy stipulates that a child should begin elementary school at the age of six and complete it by the age of 18, however this only applies to university applications, not secondary school-level exams.