The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.

Advertisement

The former minister of finance, Senator Nnenadi Usman, has emerged as the chairman of a 29-member national caretaker committee of the Labour Party (LP).

She was elected senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Kaduna South Senatorial District in the April 2011 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She later defected to the Labour Party during the 2023 general election.

Also, appointed to work with the former Senator is the 2023 Abia Central Senatorial candidate of the party in Abia State, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha.

Advertisement

This was part of decisions taken at the Labour Party’s extended stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall of the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The announcement was made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi.

In her acceptance speech, the former finance minister who emphasised the need for the party to work together, promised to do her job with all diligence.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the party, Julius Abure was absent from the meeting.