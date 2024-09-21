The Nigerian Medical Association, Jigawa state chapter has raised concerns over the shortage of medical doctors in the state, citing low remuneration as the primary cause.

The chairman of the NMA in Jigawa state Dr. Umar Abdulbaseed disclosed this to journalists in Dutse, he said With a population of over 7 million, Jigawa state has only 300 doctors, which is a ratio of one doctor to 50,000 people.

He said this falls short of the World Health Organization’s recommended standard of one doctor to 600 people.

Dr. Umar Abdulbaseed says low Remuneration for doctors has triggered the exodus of doctors in Jigawa state to federal hospitals, where salaries are twice as high.

Advertisement

He warned that Without better working conditions and competitive salaries, attracting and retaining qualified medical personnel will be challenging, ultimately affecting patient care.

The NMA is advocating for uniformity in Doctors’ Remuneration Matching state doctors’ salaries with those of federal government health workers, Establishment of Hospital Management Board that will Streamline hospital administration and improving service delivery.

Advertisement

The association also calls for the Domestication of Medical Residency Training Fund Act to Provide financial support for resident doctors undergoing specialist training.