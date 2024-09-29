The handover ceremony was conducted by NLTF Executive Secretary, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, who emphasized that the donation aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of improving health and well-being across Nigeria.

He noted that the project followed a thorough needs assessment conducted after a request by the community’s development association.

“This facility is now yours, and we entrust it to your care as a community. Please ensure proper maintenance and utilization of the equipment,” Adeyanju urged the community, adding that NLTF staff would periodically monitor the facility’s usage.

During a courtesy visit to the Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the governor expressed his gratitude to the NLTF and President Tinubu, stating, “I am thrilled that this facility was requested by the community and built without state government assistance. This initiative gives us hope for a brighter future.”

Governor Nwifuru further lauded the NLTF for its commitment to promoting GOOD CAUSES across the nation, especially in Ebonyi State.

Dr. Ekuma Moses Ikenna, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, echoed the governor’s sentiments and announced that the state had employed a pathologist for the mortuary. The facility is expected to serve as a reference center for autopsies in the region.

The traditional ruler of Umuezeoka, His Royal Highness, Eze Samuel Ofiagwu, also thanked the NLTF and assured that the community would make good use of the facility. “Before now, we had no access to a mortuary in our community or neighboring areas, but today, we are proud to have this essential service close to home,” he remarked.

The Medical Director of Umuezeoka General Hospital, Dr. Stanley Okafor, praised the donation, calling on the community to safeguard the facility to encourage further development projects from NLTF.

Retired Permanent Secretary Williams Alo, a member of the Umuezeoka community, commended NLTF’s continuous support, noting that the hospital had already received the best X-ray machine in the state from the Trust Fund.

The new mortuary complex is equipped with modern facilities, including a cadaver perfusion table, a 50kva generator, and fencing to ensure secure operations.

This donation marks the sixth GOOD CAUSES project by NLTF in Ebonyi State, with previous interventions including the provision of sports equipment to 63 primary schools, vital medical supplies to several health facilities, and the donation of an ambulance to Amanvu-Nkalagu in Ishielu.

The donation underscores NLTF’s ongoing efforts to promote social progress, good health, and economic development in Nigeria.