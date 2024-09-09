The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rainy and thundery weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi,

Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states in the northern region during the Monday ‘s morning hours.

According to NiMet, localised rains are anticipated over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Anambara, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Edo States later in the day.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States during the morning period on Tuesday.

Advertisement

It later envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna, Gombe, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto, Taraba, Kebbi, Kano and Jigawa States.

For Wednesday, it said thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kebbi, Bauchi, Sokoto, Borno and Katsina states during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, isolated thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger states later in the day.

It predicted cloudy skies over the southern region during morning hours with prospects of moderate rains over parts of Abia, Ebonyi, Ondo, Imo, Edo, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River States later in the day.

Advertisement

NiMet advised the residents to avoid flood-prone areas as there is a high likelihood of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy downpours.