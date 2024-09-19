As Nigeria gears up to celebrate its 64th Independence Day anniversary, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has revealed that this year’s festivities will be low key

He made this statement at the inauguration of the inter ministerial committee on the Independence Day celebration.

The SGF, who was represented by the SA to the president on policy and administration, highlighted the celebration’s events, which would include a world press conference on September 26th.

On the 27th of September service, 29th September Church service and on 1st October there will be a Presidential broadcast and the 64th Independence Day parade.