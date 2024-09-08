Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), that’s considered a lifesaving alternative to hazardous traditional cooking methods, is now under threat due to soaring prices.

What is the fate of gas consumers and sellers in Nigeria as the cost of this essential commodity continues to escalate?

The anger at the fuel stations is evident.

Nigerians grapple with the surge in petrol prices, another burning issue across the country is the rise in the price of liquefied petroleum gas(LPG) also known as cooking gas.

Advertisement

The International Energy Agency estimates that the global use of LPG for cooking will continue to grow in the coming years, reaching 33% by 2030 but this might not be achieved due to the rising cost of gas in Nigeria.

The National Bureau of Statistics reveals that the price of 12.5 kilograms of liquefied petroleum gas increased by 55.66 percent in one year.

And many Nigerians are really feeling the pinch at the pump.

The current price of one Kilogram of cooking gas is now between 1,200 and 1,500 Naira as against 900 and 1000 Naira, 3 months ago that’s about 50 percent rise.

Advertisement

Mrs Oluwakemi Adeduro is a food vendor. She told me how she has gone back to the alternative to gas – Charcoal. For her, this is the only way she can break even.

Mrs Adeduro may have opted for charcoal, but the International Energy Agency is concerned about these unhealthy practices.

They say lack of clean cooking contributes to 3.7 million premature deaths annually, with women and children most at risk.

The local Gas sellers are also disturbed by the hike in prices and fear they might lose customers.

Advertisement

The question is if cooking gas holds so many benefits to human and environmental sustainability and Nigeria is a major exporter of gas, Why is it this expensive?

One of the major gas marketers who pleaded anonymity revealed that the exorbitant cost of license renewal and the percentage levied on each tanker of gas purchase are major factors driving up the cost.

The national president of the Association of liquefied Gas petroleum marketers, says license renewal and other levies might be a contributing factor, but it is insignificant to the major reasons behind the increase.

He also insists that it is important that the government must ensure cooking gas is affordable for all citizens since Nigeria has more gas than crude oil.

Advertisement

With the current economic headwinds affecting the purchasing power of Nigerians, residents want the federal government to intervene and find a lasting solution to ensure that cooking gas is affordable for every citizen.