The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Says his Ministry office will ensure that Airports across the country are conducive for both inbound and outbound passengers.

The Minister Said this while inspecting Some facilities at the Muritala Muhammed Int’l Airport in Lagos alongside the Managing Director,Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and top Directors at the agency.

He urged Nigerians to make use of the anti touting initiative now available at the Airport to reduce harassment, extortion or bribery of any form by any official of the Airport or Security agency. The Aviation Authorities further reiterate their resolve to encourage public Private Partnership to upscale facilities at Airports

