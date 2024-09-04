Nigeria is set to begin a planned cross border synchronisation campaign with Niger, Chad and other neighbouring countries against the circulating variant of polio, the unfinished agenda of routine immunization and zero dose children in October and November.

Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill gates’ says the foundation will support Nigeria in this drive to fight against vaccine preventable diseases.

TVC’s Kemi Balogun reports that the Mr. Gates made this known alongside other prominent Nigerians at the quarterly review meeting of northern traditional leaders committee on primary healthcare delivery in Abuja.

Vaccine preventable diseases like Polio, measles, diahrrea and pneumonia have continued to affect the lives of thousands of children under the age of five in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Advertisement

Nigeria, although Polio free has continued to battle with keeping the diseases at bay alongside other diseases through various vaccination campaigns which has been driven by the support of traditional leaders.

This quarterly review meeting of the northern traditional leaders committee on primary health care delivery welcomes Bill Gates with an update of Nigeria’s response effort on routine immunization.

In his response, Mr. gates highlights the importance of routine immunisations in protecting children from diseases while also cautioning Nigeria not to place too much emphasis on local manufacturing of vaccines at the expense of other much-needed health sector products.

Mr. Gates is visiting Africa’s most populous nation as part of the foundations ongoing commitment to Africa’s development.

Advertisement