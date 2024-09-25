Nigeria has solicited the support of Finland in its pursuit of a permanent seat at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Nigeria as the most populous country in Africa, and the world’s sixth-most populous nation, has already indicated interest in the UN’s Security Council seat following calls for reforms and expansion of the Council by some UN member countries.

Advertisement

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who appealed for Finland’s support said Nigeria remains a super force in Africa and would do all within its reach to close cultural links and ties in the effort to reunite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and further leave no stone unturned in the quest to stabilise Africa.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s VP said this during a meeting with President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On his part, President Stubb of Finland, expressed total support for the expansion and reconstruction of the UN Security Council, saying the dictates and dynamics of the modern world demand such change.

Also on the sideline of the UN General Assembly Vice President Shettima met with the African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the two leaders talked about the need for consolidation of democracy as well as peaceful collaborations.

The Vice President indicated Nigeria’s interest in hosting the African Central Bank, maintaining that Africa has come of age to host one.

Advertisement

In another sideline meeting, Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to fostering stronger international partnerships and deepening relations with member states of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS)

Vice President Kashim Shettima who is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ongoing global event stated this at a high-level OACPS meeting chaired by Angola.

He reiterated the importance of solidarity among member states in the face of numerous global challenges.

VP Shettima emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to the organisation’s goals, while addressing pressing national concerns.