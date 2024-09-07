Government agencies and service providers have been admonished to be transparent enough and produce the required data to support social accountability for effective governance.

This is the submission of speakers at a training workshop for government officials in Osogbo.

Advertisement

It’s a capacity building workshop for selected officials of ministries, Departments and Agencies in Osun State as put together by a nongovernmental organisation to equip them with necessary knowledge on how to engage the public on Government projects and programmes.

The motive is to bridge trust deficit between the Government and the Governed in the best interest of all.

The Facilitator, Morenike Onaolapo harped on the need for Social accountability on the part of Government to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Advertisement

To the participants, the workshop is an eye opener.

It is expected that participants here will from now engage citizens actively in Government activities.