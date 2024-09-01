Nigerians have been asked to hold local government leaders accountable going forward in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the autonomy of local governments in order to guarantee comprehensive development at the grassroots level.

The ‘Osun Open Local Governments project’ town hall gathering in Osogbo brought this to light.

The Supreme Court recently granted autonomy of Local Governments.

This came at a time a non-governmental organisation is advocating the return of powers to the local government as the closest to the people.

At a town hall meeting, Stakeholders called for concerted efforts to prevent sabotage of the goodwill of the federal government.

A rights activist, Waheed Lawal wants federal Government to do more to strengthen local Governments

The ICPC commissioner in the State promised effective monitoring of expenditure of local Governments.

Another local Government election is slated for February 2025 in Osun State.

Organisers of this program have trained 62 volunteers across the state to create awareness on local government roles and responsibilities to the nooks and crannies of the state.

An online platform where funds of local government from the federal government can be tracked was also launched.

The Osun Open LG project will run its campaign till December this year.