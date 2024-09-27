The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed shocked over the sudden death of Pastor Patience Umo Eno, wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno.

According to a statement personally signed by the Kwara Sate Governor/Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the NGF sent its heartfelt condolences to the Governor, the family, and the people of Akwa Ibom on this devastating loss of the precious jewel.

“Our hearts are with His Excellency and his family at this difficult moment, and we ask that God Almighty give him all the strength he needs to soldier on.

“The Forum prays to God to repose the soul of Her Excellency and the First Lady of the State and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” the statement read.