Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) sends its condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the death of 48 people and several livestock in a petrol tanker explosion along Bida-Agaie-Lapai Highway in the state.

The NGF specifically commiserates with the families of the victims, prays for the repose of their souls, and wishes safe recovery for those injured in the accident.

The Forum says the incident again underscores the need for all road users to prioritise safety at all times.

The NGF similarly expresses its firm solidarity with the governments and people of Borno and Yobe States as flooding ravages parts of and displaces thousands of residents of Maiduguri city and Jere (both in Borno) and some local government areas of Yobe.

The heavy flooding resulted from the collapse of the dike and overflow of the Alau Dam in Borno State.

The NGF stands with the governments and residents of the affected areas on this natural disaster, commending the swift efforts of the Federal Government and the states’ authorities to bring immediate succour to the victims.