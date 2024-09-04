The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed Aliyu Zubairu as the new Super Eagles head coach.

The NFF announced that Aliyu Zubairu has been appointed to take charge of the Flying Eagles as the head coach.

Following approval by the Technical and Development Subcommittee, the NFF’s Executive Committee agreed to put the move into action.

Zubairu recently led the El-Kanemi Warriors to victory in the President Federation Cup and will be in this new position with immediate effect.

Zubair is primarily responsible for selecting and charging the Flying Eagles for the forthcoming WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo, which will take place in October and November.

