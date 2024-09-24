The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.

Advertisement

The National Export Promotion Council is hosting a National Conference on Service Export and E-Commerce, with a focus on re-strategizing ways to boost Nigeria’s GDP through the export of various services.

In her welcome address, the Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, stressed that the service export sector remains largely unstructured, a core issue the conference aims to address. She underscored the industry’s potential to generate billions for the nation’s GDP.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, represented by Umar Ahmed, SA to FMITI Perm. Sec., emphasized the importance of the event, urging participants to engage actively in discussions that will drive positive outcomes for the sector.

Other speakers, including the MD/CEO of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, highlighted key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, calling for collaboration across sectors to overcome these hurdles and unlock the full potential of service exports.