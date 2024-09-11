Nigeria is yet to fully tap into the global cashew market which could be a major non-oil export produce from the country.

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council made this known during the distribution of Cashew Hybrid Seedlings and other farm inputs to farmers in Ogun state.

As the Federal Government Agency in charge of development and promotion of non-oil export, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council has confirmed that the global cashew market size stands at 7.44 billion dollars in 2023 and it’s expected to increase to 11.15 billion dollars in 2032.

Working towards increasing the strength and opportunities of the Nigerian farmers and exporters, in order to benefit from the global cashew market, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council has distributed Cashew Hybrid Seedlings and other farm inputs to farmers in Ogun state.

Speaking on the significance of the distribution of the 1000 cashew seedlings to farmers in Ogun State, the Executive Director of the agency said Cashew can generate a lot of money for the country.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya said the state being the Gateway State plays a very important role in products development and exports, adding that Ogun state remains the industrial hub of the country and its a major force in promotion of agriculture and economic development.

Beneficiaries were appreciative of the gesture and commended the federal and state government for their support.

With the support of the Council and the collaboration of other key players, the programme will further build the capacity of the farmers and encourage them to produce exportable products that can generate foreign earnings.