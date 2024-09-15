The National Emergency Management Agency says it has intensified its search and rescue operations as the flood water gradually recedes in Maiduguri, and more people have been evacuated to camps.

So far, more than 500,000 thousand persons are seeking refuge in about 29 camps across the State.

For almost one week, flood waters have turned large parts of Maiduguri the Borno State Capital into swamps.

Almost all residents of the town have been impacted, and the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Over 45% of the area’s commercial and densely populated areas have been severely damaged by floodwaters.

But as the waters recedes, the National Emergency Management Agency has intensified its search and rescue operations and more people have now been evacuated from their homes.

The agency is working with the state government to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to meet the growing demands of residents as additional camps are established.

Residents of the state are yet to come to terms with the destruction of their homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure.

The devastation caused by the flood is unprecedented.

Humanitarian workers and development partners are complementing efforts of the government by providing for the needs of more than 200,000 people in various camps within the city.

