The National Examination council, NECO has released results of the 2024 examination.

Registrar of the council, Dantani Wushishi released the results at the NECO headquarters in Minna.

A total number of registered candidates : 1,376,423

Advertisement

Number of candidates with 5 credits and above including English and Mathematics: 828,284 representing 60.55%.

Advertisement

Number of candidates with 5 credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics: 1,147,597