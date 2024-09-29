The Niger Delta Power holding company says the Egbema power plant when completed will scale energy capacity in terms of transmission to the national grid to deliver reliable and affordable electricity to average Nigerian.

The managing Director of the company disclosed this while inspecting facilities at the Egbema power plant in Ohaji-Egbama local government area, Imo State.

The Egbema power plant has three turbines with a total capacity of about 375 megawatts.

The managing Director of Niger Delta Power holding company and her team were here at Egbema power plant to see the progress made so far at the facility.

Satisfied with the level of work going at the power plant, she said when the project is completed, it will significantly contribute to great capacity to align with President Tinubu’s vision to scale energy production.

At a technical section, the Managing Director urged the company handling the project to expedite action to deliver at record time.

While noting that the power sector is dynamic the Niger Delta Power holding company expressed readiness to partner with State governments to ensure affordable electricity is achieved for Nigerians.