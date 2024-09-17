The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku has assured the people of the Niger Delta of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to promoting agricultural development in the Niger Delta.

He said this at the launch of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise-Niger Delta”, a project designed to boost food production, create jobs and sustain agricultural development in Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers States.

This is a partnership between The Niger Delta Development Commission, and the International Fund For Agricultural Development.

he much-awaited counterpart funding by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) expected to boost the agric vault to $90m has been released.

According to the NDDC. the LIFE-ND project would transform the lives of over 38,000 direct beneficiaries, but its multiplier effect will surely touch many more across the Niger Delta.

