The Nigerian Bar Association has expressed its concern over the allegation involving legal luminary, Femi Falana, SAN, and his son, Folarin Falana, Esq. (aka FALZ) in a widely publicised video on Tuesday.

The video claims that Mr. Folarin Falana reached out to crossdresser Idris okunneye aka Bobrisky, and that Mr Falana, SAN, allegedly discussed the possibility of applying for a presidential pardon for Bobrisky.

The NBA president, Afam Osigwe SAN noted that Mr. Falana SAN has denied this allegation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, it states that “the law allows convicts to apply for a presidential pardon under Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

This provision empowers the President to grant pardons to individuals convicted of offenses, subject to certain conditions and upon the recommendation of the Council of State.”

“The NBA acknowledged that applying for a presidential pardon is a legitimate legal recourse available to any convict, as stipulated by law.

However, it is crucial to clarify that such a process must follow due procedure and be devoid of any form of influence peddling or unethical practices.”

The NBA described Femi Falana, SAN, as a highly respected legal practitioner known for his integrity and long-standing commitment to human rights and justice.

The bar body urged the public to refrain from making premature conclusions regarding Mr. Falana or indeed any person’s alleged involvement in these matters, while due investigations are carried out by the attorney general of the federation, EFCC, the Nigerian correctional service and other agencies.