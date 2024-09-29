After a decade of living in darkness, residents of Shaku community in Niger State are now celebrating the restoration of electricity.

This development has come from interventions of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, through a special quick-impact project.

Electrification projects often begin in urban areas before extending to rural communities, but in developing nations, this process can be slow and face numerous challenges.

Shaku village, located about 40 kilometers from Bida in Niger State, had been without electricity for 10 years.

But now, the community is celebrating the restoration of power, made possible through a special quick-impact project by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla.

This initiative focuses on bringing development to the native homelands of serving Rear Admirals, and Shaku was chosen in honor of Rear Admiral Zakariyyah Mohammed, a native of the village.

Representing the naval chief at the commissioning was Rear Admiral Mike Oamen.

Some locals explain how this intervention will impact their lives.

Also at the commissioning was the commander 31 artillery brigade brigadier general Hamidu Bobo.