As part of efforts to enhance security and protect critical oil infrastructure, the Forward Operation Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy, Igbokoda in Ondo State, has inaugurated a security station to combat oil theft in the state.

The Flag Officer Commanding, FOC of Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Hassan, who inaugurated the project, said the base is strategically located to tackle oil theft and other criminal activities in the Niger Delta region.

Oil producing communities in Ondo state are battling crude oil theft, occasioned by activities by illegal oil bunkeres.

But criminal activities in the area have been largely tackled by men of the Forward Operation Base, FOB of the Nigerian Navy, Igbokoda.

To ensure that nefarious activities of oil thieves are nipped in the bud, the Navy inaugurated this security station here in Igbokoda.

The Flag Officer Commanding, FOC of Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan said establishment of the station is necessary, due to its proximity to oil fields in the State.

According him, the new base was set up primarily to fight criminal activities, including crude oil theft in the region.

The Commanding Officer of the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, Captain Alushe said his men will double up their efforts to tackle oil theft in the area.

The Nigeria Navy says it will continue to maintain a high level of professionalism in the fight against illegal oil bunkering.

