The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State Government have disclosed plans to establish conversion centres for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the the state to align with federal government policy on clean energy.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of 50 Auto-Technicians organized by the state Human Capital Development Agency.

On the 1st of September 2024, the Human Capital Development Agency of Nasarawa State Government Commissioned 50 auto technicians to proceed to the PAN Learning Centre in Kaduna on a Five Day Training.

Advertisement

The aim is to build the capacity of the trainees on the conversion of vehicles from petrol to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

This is as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy which has lead to an increase in petrol prices and the presidential Initiative on the

adoption of LNG/CNG Bi Fuel Conversion.

The participants have now completed their training and are here for their graduation ceremony and presentation of certificates.

Authorities of the Human Capital Development Agency and PAN Learning Centre want the graduands to transfer the knowledge garnered from the training.

The Nasarawa State Governor is satisfied with the training of the Auto-Technicians and gives assurance that conversion centers will be established.

The obviously elated graduands are confident that with the

training they will serve as vanguards of the CNG/LNG initiative in the State.

Advertisement

Certificates of completion was presented to the graduands by Governor Abdullahi Sule.