Students from Command Secondary School Rinze have won a debate tournament held in the Wamba-Akwanga-Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency, Nasarawa State.

They defeated Baptist Academy Wamba, one of the competition’s main rivals, with a score of 85 points.

The competition was organised by the Federal Lawmaker Representing the constituency, Jeremiah Umaru to encourage academic excellence among secondary school students in the state.

Students from Secondary schools in the 35 Electoral Ward of Wamba-Akwanga-Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency converged in Akwanga for the finals of the Debate Competition Organised by the lawmaker representing the constituency.

The Students were kept in a Teens Camp for five days and have learnt skills on leadership, effective communication debating among others.

The central theme of the debate competition is whether Primary Healthcare is better in the hands of the Federal Government and not the Local Government.

After an exhaustive and interesting debating, Command Secondary School Rinze emerged winners after scoring 85 points against 75 points awarded to its opponent by panel of Judges.

The federal lawmaker representing the constituency Jeremiah Umaru, said the essence of the debate competition is to encourage academic excellence, and build the students for the future.

The participants at the finals say they are inspired by the competition and the experience at the Teens Camp to Strive to achieve their future aspirations.

This competition and Teens Camp Experience is the first of its kind in the state and will be replicated on an annual basis.

