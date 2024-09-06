The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has stated that the policy statement of the Minister of Education on 18 years minimum wage for sitting for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations will contribute to increase in social vices and promote cultism on campuses.

The National President of the Association made this known during a security summit held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

As Nigerians call for justice for Christiana Idowu who was abducted and allegedly killed by her friend Ayomide Adeleye in Lagos, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students has called for improved security and campaign against social vices among the youth.

He made this known in Abeokuta, during a special security summit organized for students leaders and the youth.

The programme organised by the office of the Clark of the Senate of NANS was attended by representatives of different security agencies in the country.

The President of NANS say the position of the minister of education on 18 years minimum age for sitting for WAEC and NECO will come with negative impacts on the country’s education sector.

He alleged that the Minister made the decision without adequate consultation.

The Clark of the Senate of NANS, ADBULYEKINN ODUNAYO said the gathering was a platform to call youth to action to work together in ensuring safety in the society.

Representatives of different security agencies in attendance highlighted the need for continuous engagement of the youth and appealed to them to shun violence, drugs and other negative things.

The programme focused on how to empower the youth through information and campaign against all forms of social vices.