The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning to faith-based organisations regarding the illegal production of regulated products that fail to meet regulatory standards.

The agency also cautioned the public to steer clear of so-called ‘miracle products.’

The advisory followed the discovery that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a church located in Delta State along KM 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, has been involved in producing ‘miracle water’ and has been resisting NAFDAC’s efforts to investigate.

The church is accused of selling this miracle water with a counterfeit NAFDAC registration.

However, NAFDAC Director General (DG), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, revealed that following numerous public inquiries regarding the authenticity of the product, allegedly bearing a NAFDAC certification, the agency launched an investigation that has faced resistance.

Emphasising that as a science-based organisation, NAFDAC would not compromise its responsibility to safeguard public health for spiritual claims.

The DG, in the statement, detailed the events and multiple attempts made by the church to evade investigation, saying, “NAFDAC wishes to alert the public on the activities of a faith-based organisation – Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries – that uses NAFDAC’s name to deceive unsuspecting public.