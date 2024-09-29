The Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy , Hannatu Musa Musawa, has met with, the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, to explore areas of cooperation and address topics of shared interest between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The significant move to strengthen bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia, was revealed through a Statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

On the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York, the Minister engaged with the Saudi officials, demonstrating her commitment to promoting Nigeria’s creative economy and cultural heritage on the global stage.

This development comes as Saudi Arabia launches the ‘Echoes of Time’ exhibition, showcasing the country’s archaeological discoveries and artistic exploration.

The exhibition, marking the 20th anniversary of the German Archaeological Institute’s excavations in Saudi Arabia, highlights the significance of environmental stewardship in global discussions about history and ecology.

Musawa invited stakeholders to collaborate in fostering cultural exchange and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.