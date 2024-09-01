The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle has expressed sadness over the activities of terrorists and Bandits terrorising sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and kebbi States and its environs.

The Minister has directed the Chief of Defence Staff and other military chiefs to join him in Sokoto, the strategic headquarters for a joint military operations.

This is part of an intensified effort by the Federal Government to rid the North-West of the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

This strategic move underscores the unwavering commitment of government to restoring peace and security in the region.

The minister stated that while in the North West they will supervise operations and ensure that the bandit leader Bello Turji and his criminal gang, are flushed out.

According to the Defence Minsiter, these criminal Bandits have been circulating videos of a Nigerian military Armoured vehicle that was stuck in a water logged area in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“We cannot allow these bandits and terrorists to continue holding our people hostage.

“Their time is up. We will weaken their bases and restore peace to our communities,” Matawalle said.

The Defence Minister, who will be on the ground with the service chiefs, assured the people of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi that the military will leave no stone unturned in their mission to rid the region of these criminal elements.

He also called on residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces, emphasising that the safety and well-being of Nigerians remain the government’s top priority.

“We are committed to protecting lives and property, and we will not rest until peace is restored,” Matawalle vowed.

