Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Advertisement

Scores of former aides to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, who served under his government, have officially defected to the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

The defectors, who are members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led thousands of their supporters to the APC secretariat to pitch their tents with the ruling party.

Among the PDP stalwarts who defected were the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele; former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo; former member of the House of Representatives, Joseph Akinlaja; former Commissioner for Works, Gboye Adegbenro; and former Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Eni Akinsola.

Advertisement

Also on the list was former Commissioner for Environment, Sola Atere.

Additionally, former member of the House of Representatives, Alaba Lad Ojomo, former PDP chairman, Ebenezer Alabi, and some Labour Party chieftains were among the defectors.

They were received into the APC by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.