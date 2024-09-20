Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused the United States in part for the recent rise in cartel violence in the northern state of Sinaloa, which has killed at least 30 people.

Since two of the Sinaloa cartel’s leaders were jailed in the United States in late July, two opposing factions have clashed in the state capital of Culiacan in what looks to be a power struggle. Teams of gunmen have opened fire on one another and on security forces.

In the meantime, corpses kept turning up all throughout the city.

The new spike in cartel violence was expected after Joaquín Guzmán López, son of former Sinaloa cartel head Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, landed near El Paso, Texas on July 25 in a tiny plane with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

During his morning news briefing, López Obrador had claimed American authorities “carried out that operation” to capture Zambada and that “it was totally illegal, and agents from the Department of Justice were waiting for Mr. Mayo.”

He added that there “cannot be a cooperative relationship if they take unilateral decisions” like this. Mexican prosecutors have said they were considering bringing treason charges against those involved in the plan to nab Zambada.

He was echoed by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who said later in the day that “we can never accept that there is no communication or collaboration.”

It’s the latest escalation of tensions in the U.S.-Mexico relationship. Last month, the Mexican president said he was putting relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies “on pause” after ambassadors criticized his controversial plan to overhaul Mexico’s judiciary by requiring all judges to stand for election.

Still, the Zambada capture has fueled criticisms of López Obrador, who has throughout his administration refused to confront cartels in a strategy he refers to as “hugs not bullets.” On previous occasions, he falsely stated that cartels respect Mexican citizens and largely fight amongst themselves.

While the president, who is set to leave office at the end of the month, has promised his plan would reduce cartel violence, such clashes continue to plague Mexico. Cartels employ an increasing array of tactics, including roadside bombs or IEDs, trenches, home-made armored vehicles and bomb-dropping drones.

El Chapo, the Sinaloa cartel’s founder, is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado after being convicted in 2019 on charges including drug trafficking, money laundering and weapons-related offenses.

