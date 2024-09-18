Hundreds of members from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State.

This massive defection occurred during a rally in Gumel senatorial district, where the new members pledged their support and solidarity to APC flag bearers ahead of the upcoming local government election.

The APC has been strengthening its base in Jigawa, with Governor Umar Namadi presenting flags to chairmanship candidates in Gumel and Hadejia zones.

He urged citizens to vote for APC candidates to ensure the state’s progress.

The presentation of flags to 12 APC local government chairman candidates in the Gumel senatorial zone and 8 in the Hadejia zone marked the beginning of APC’s campaign for the local government council elections.

Governor Umar Namadi emphasized the importance of local government elections in Nigeria’s democracy.

He assured that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu is working to address the country’s socio-economic and security challenges.

