The Borno state government has continued to receive commiserations from across the country over the flood incident that washed away about 40% of the metropolis and Jere local council.

This time around, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri who came together with other members of the Nigerian Governors Forum donated the sum of 50 million Naira to support the state government.

In the same vain, member representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani at the house of representatives also donated a hundred million Naira to assist the government provide immediate support to victims of the flood disaster.