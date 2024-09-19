The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has paid a sympathy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum over the flood that washed away most part of the state, affecting over a million people.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe to commiserate with the governor and people of the state over the floods that rendered over 600,000 people homeless.

She pledged the continuous support of the Kaduna administration and people to the Borno government during this hard time.

A cheque for 100 million naira was delivered to help the Borno government meet the needs of flood victims.

